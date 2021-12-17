Wolves v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Wolves have won just three of their 14 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L9), though all three of those victories have come in home games (January 2011, December 2018 and December 2020).

The Blues have won two and lost three - including 2-1 last season - of their past five league games at Molineux.

Wolves’ home games have seen fewer goals than any other Premier League side this season (12) - with no team scoring fewer home goals than their five.