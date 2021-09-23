Chelsea v Man City: Last time out

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

After beating City in the FA Cup semi-final just three weeks earlier, Chelsea were hungry for another win against Pep Guardiola's side and they came away from the Etihad with a 2-1 victory in May.

City took the lead just before half-time through Raheem Sterling's close-range strike and Sergio Aguero could have doubled their lead from the spot - only to mess up a Panenka penalty, saved effortlessly by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea improved after the break and equalised when Cesar Azpilicueta set up Hakim Ziyech to fire home from the edge of the area.

It looked like the points would be shared but left-back Marcos Alonso latched on to Timo Werner's pull-back and sent the ball looping over Ederson for the winner.

Three weeks later, Thomas Tuchel's side would once again prove to a be a bogey team for City, beating them in the Champions League final.