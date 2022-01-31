Marva Kreel, Goal Diggers podcast, external

After a tumultuous few weeks, our supporters have been surprisingly united in the appointment of Frank Lampard. The pessimist in me believes that the other chaotic option in Vitor Pereira was so bad he made Lampard seem like exactly what we’ve been looking for - but the optimist in me thinks that he does bring something somewhat exciting.

There’s hope that Lampard’s style of play could be suited to what Everton need right now. Fans have been crying out for three in midfield and bringing in Van de Beek and Dele (if all is confirmed!) indicates that we could be seeing that very soon.

The rumours that it was his call that made Van de Beek choose us is promising too. After the drama of Benitez and Digne, we’re in need of a creative player who wants to play for our manager! Van de Beek is definitely an exciting prospect and adds someone who can make passes through the lines into our midfield.

Dele on the other hand isn’t as clear cut for me. Given we needed another defensive midfielder much more, I am surprised to see him potentially sign. But since we won’t have to pay a fee until he plays 20 games (which given he’s cup tied makes it impossible to do so until next season), he’s essentially a pretty low-risk addition to our squad right now.

Ultimately though – to bring out the last bit of pessimism in me – a lot of the cracks have simply been papered over and not yet fixed. Lampard has a very big job ahead of him, but he will have our full backing.

Follow transfer deadline day live here