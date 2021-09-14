Young Boys v Man Utd - confirmed team news
- Published
Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner - appointed Young Boys boss in June - is taking charge of his first Champions League group match.
The Swiss champions came through qualifying to reach this stage.
Jordan Siebatcheu scored three goals in qualifying. He starts this game on the bench.
Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Lauper, Garcia, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Fassnacht, Aebischer, Ngamaleu, Elia.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was part of the last Manchester United team to win the Champions League in 2008, starts in Switzerland.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes from the starting XI at the weekend with Donny van de Beek, Fred and Victor Lindelof all returning.
Raphael Varane, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood drop to the bench.
Winger Anthony Elanga, 19, played and scored against Wolves on the final day of last season and is also among the subs along with 21-year-old keeper Matej Kovar, who was on loan at League One Swindon in 2020-21.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Van de Beek, Ronaldo.