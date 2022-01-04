Thomas Tuchel has praised "the Benjamin Button of football" after 37-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva signed a contract extension at Chelsea.

Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in August 2020 and has made 22 appearances this season.

"I know how much work and professional attitude is behind his performances," Tuchel said. "What he's done is a miracle in a way - he's Thiago Button."

Silva started the Champions League final for Chelsea in May 2021 and won his 100th cap for Brazil in October.

"The effort he puts in to stay fit, recover, sleep and manage his nutrition is outstanding," Tuchel added. "This new contract is only possible because of that.

"It's also good because this new contract makes him calm and it's important for us that Thiago is calm.

"He is an emotional and sensitive person who is so precious in our dressing room."