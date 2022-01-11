There are no new injury concerns but there will be last-minute decisions on N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. Tuchel hopes the pair will be back training today but "it is a gamble" on whether they will be fit to face Spurs.

On the potential of bringing in January signings, Tuchel said the situation has not changed and there is no need to put any pressure: "We are relaxed. I am relaxed and happy with the players."

On facing Spurs again, Tuchel said: "We will play another tough match, in a tough stadium, against a tough team and a top coach."

Chelsea won the first leg 2-0 but Tuchel said his side don't have one foot in the final yet and "we have huge respect for the competition and our opponents", adding that he trusts himself, his staff and his players.

Tuchel said "we need to be prepared and it’s better not to expect too much because nobody knows what’s going to happen", but his side will try to control the match and attack as much as possible.

On Billy Gilmour returning to Chelsea from Norwich to have his injury assessed, Tuchel said: "He is our player and he is here to have the best examination. We have not talked so far if he stays or not."