Manchester United failed to win a Premier League away game in which they led by two or more goals for the first time since January 2016 (against Newcastle 3-3).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa avoided defeat in a Premier League game in which they trailed by two or more goals for the first time since January 2014 against West Brom (4-3), having lost each of their previous 62.

United (10/10) are one of just two sides to have scored in all of their Premier League away games this season, alongside Leicester (9/9).

Philippe Coutinho made his first Premier League appearance in 1477 days. His equaliser was the first league goal he has ever scored against United (eighth appearance against them).