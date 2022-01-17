Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester United failed to win a Premier League away game in which they led by two or more goals for the first time since January 2016 (against Newcastle 3-3).
Meanwhile, Aston Villa avoided defeat in a Premier League game in which they trailed by two or more goals for the first time since January 2014 against West Brom (4-3), having lost each of their previous 62.
United (10/10) are one of just two sides to have scored in all of their Premier League away games this season, alongside Leicester (9/9).
Philippe Coutinho made his first Premier League appearance in 1477 days. His equaliser was the first league goal he has ever scored against United (eighth appearance against them).
Bruno Fernandes’ opener was the first Premier League goal United have scored from a set piece situation this season (excluding penalties).