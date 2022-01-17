BBC Sport

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Manchester United failed to win a Premier League away game in which they led by two or more goals for the first time since January 2016 (against Newcastle 3-3).

  • Meanwhile, Aston Villa avoided defeat in a Premier League game in which they trailed by two or more goals for the first time since January 2014 against West Brom (4-3), having lost each of their previous 62.

  • United (10/10) are one of just two sides to have scored in all of their Premier League away games this season, alongside Leicester (9/9).

  • Philippe Coutinho made his first Premier League appearance in 1477 days. His equaliser was the first league goal he has ever scored against United (eighth appearance against them).

  • Bruno Fernandes’ opener was the first Premier League goal United have scored from a set piece situation this season (excluding penalties).