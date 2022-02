On this day in 2021, Manchester City took a potentially decisive hold on the Premier League title race as they thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield.

City's win was their first at Anfield since 2003 and Pep Guardiola's first away to Liverpool as a manager.

Victory sent City five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand after goals from Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and a double from Ilkay Gundogan.