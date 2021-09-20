Man City v Wycombe: Who makes your City starting line-up?

Manchester City take on League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

How many of his key players will Pep Guardiola choose to rest after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton and which youngsters might be involved?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to face Wycombe Wanderers