England boss Gareth Southgate says captain Harry Kane and Poland's record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski are "old-fashioned number nines".

The two strikers will face each other in a World Cup qualifier in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"They are both very good at holding the play up and bringing team-mates into play," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They are both outstanding finishers and there aren't that many old-fashioned number nines, if you like.

"In fact, neither of them are old-fashioned in the way they play because of that ability to link and come deeper and play passes in behind, but I suppose a number nine is a focal point of the attack, rather than flexible forwards that might play wide at times or might play as an inside-forward."