Everton v Norwich: What does the form show?

Everton have lost three of their last four home league games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (one win), including a defeat against Norwich in November 2019.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has lost his last 15 Premier League games – this is the longest losing run by a specific manager in English top-flight history.

No player has scored more Premier League goals for Everton this season than new signing Demarai Gray, with his three goals coming from just three shots on target so far. Only in 2018-19 has Gray scored more goals in a single top-flight campaign (4).