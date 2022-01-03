Barcelona could offer 24-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United in a swap deal for the Reds' French striker Anthony Martial. (Ara - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, United's hopes of signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham have been boosted by the Hammers' recent form, which has seen the London club slip outside the Champions League qualification spots. Manchester City and Chelsea also remain long-term admirers of the 22-year-old. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column