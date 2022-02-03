Potter on the FA Cup, injuries and Undav
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton face Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
Here is what the Seagulls boss had to say:
After recovering from Covid, Potter said he is feeling fine but has a cough that he can't shake.
Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana should all be involved and Yves Bissouma has returned to training after Afcon. Enock Mwepu needs more time and Alexis Mac Allister is still returning a positive Covid test so won’t be available.
Potter said Dan Burn's move to Newcastle was "a nice story" which is a win-win for everyone: "Newcastle get a great player and character. We get a good fee and the player gets a move to his hometown club."
Potter expects a tough game against Tottenham and said Antonio Conte has done a wonderful job, adding: "You can see what he brings and they have world class players."
Playing in the FA Cup fourth round is an "exciting game" and it's important for clubs like Brighton to dream of winning the competition.
On new signing Deniz Undav, Potter said "he’s a goalscorer but he also links the game up and makes others better around him".