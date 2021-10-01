Moyes on injuries, rotation & Brentford
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks will be assessed before Sunday’s game but “they're both not bad and there's a chance they could both be available”;
After making seven changes for their Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, Moyes says it is positive his squad are able to rotate and still come away with positive results;
"It is really important, we are in a situation where we have great trust in our squad," he added;
The West Ham manager says he is not surprised by the progress Brentford have made in their first Premier League season so far: "They have put together a really strong squad and are well-coached and a well-run football club.”