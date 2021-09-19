West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to BBC Sport: "That's football for you - it's ups and downs. You get used to working in this environment. It's not great for your heart but this is why we play football. We looked down and out and David de Gea pulled off the save.

"The handball is probably right, he was making himself bigger. If you clip the ball into someone's hands and they're right there it's difficult. David de Gea made the right call. If he scores it genius and when David saves it's the wrong call.

"We had two stonewall penalties. Clear as day. I'm just hoping it's one of them where Cristiano Ronaldo never wins a penalty."

On Jesse Lingard: "Football, highs, lows that's how it is. You have to learn to live with the highs and the lows. He said sorry after Tuesday and everyone said that's not necessary, he came on and was briliant."

"A great response to their goal. I thought we played some very good football first half but then we need to defend better."