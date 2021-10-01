James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton undoubtedly face their toughest outing of the season so far at Old Trafford and the progress Rafa Benitez has made will be put to the test.

Three points over Southampton, Brighton, Burnley and Norwich are all worthy, but in truth these are the games Everton supporters will want to win as a minimum.

It’s the results against the likes of Manchester United which will truly judge how a good a job the new manager is doing.

Everton had some impressive victories away from home last season (at Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham), yet Old Trafford has proved somewhat a thorn in recent history – the Blues have won just twice there in the Premier League era.

Taken as a whole, it's only two league wins from the past 42 away games against United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Rarely are Everton played off the park on such occasions – they have drawn on their past two visits to United – but it's how they fare in these types of fixtures which will ultimately prove whether this season is to be different from previous campaigns.