Klopp on Brentford, Thiago & youth development

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday.

The key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Brentford are "a great addition to the Premier League". They show how "even with little money you can create something special";

Klopp praised Thomas Frank for doing a "great job" and revealed he watched his press conference and it was "one of the most entertaining things I've watched for years";

On Thiago, he confirmed the midfielder has a calf muscle injury and says it is not yet clear when he will return but it will likely be after the international break in October. He also confirmed Naby Keita is ruled out this weekend;

Talking about the so-called "Klopp's kids", he said the club's academy coaches and staff are doing a great job because there are "so many real talents coming up";

On safe standing possibly returning to the Premier League, Klopp said it is a "good moment" to start thinking about it as football is all about "atmosphere".

