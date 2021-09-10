Team news: Southampton v West Ham
Southampton winger Theo Walcott is unavailable because of an unspecified minor issue.
Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone remain out, while forward Shane Long is isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.
West Ham have yet to make a change to their starting line-up this season but they can call upon new signings Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral.
Arthur Masuaku is training again after a knee injury and will be monitored.
