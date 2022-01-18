Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Adama Traore's name might be in the headlines at the moment because of the rumours he could be on the move this transfer window, but the Wolves winger has found the time to become the latest high-profile player to join Juan Mata's Common Goal movement.

There are now 210 players and managers involved in the movement, where participants pledge 1% of their salary for good causes.

“All too often in football the headlines are stolen by racist actions," said the Spain international.

"If I’ve learned anything in my career so far, it’s that leading with action rather than empty words is what counts in making a difference.

"I’ve become part of Common Goal in order to tackle racism through the anti-racist project. It’s important to me to use my platform to be part of the solution.

"I know that my 1% alone isn’t going to fix this problem, and my voice alone won’t solve systemic racism.

"But, if I can encourage others to join us in this fight, nothing can stand in the way of the impact we can make together."