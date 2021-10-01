Team news: West Ham v Brentford

West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal is a doubt after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury.

Ryan Fredericks also missed Thursday's game and may miss out again.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite being forced off during the draw against Liverpool with a hip issue.

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen are the only players missing for the Bees.

