Hear from the Villa boss on Friday

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is due to speak to the media later this morning, before his side's West Midland's derby against Wolves on Saturday.

It’s just as well that Premier League clubs have dedicated staff to deal with every conceivable logistic arrangement, allowing players to concentrate on playing and coaches on coaching. Were it not for that, Smith might be as much travel agent as football manager, but as it is he must be waiting for his flock to return from various points of the compass as if they were prize racing pigeons.

Doubtless he will be pressed for an update, but Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz will probably still be in the air coming back from South America when he speaks.

Smith will also surely be asked about the fitness of Leon Bailey - who may be ready for the first time since glowing as brightly but as briefly as a firework against Everton - Morgan Sanson and Bertrand Traore.

Wolves are in a similar situation, all of which is obscuring the build-up to what should be a very lively local dispute. For most Aston Villa fans in recent times, this fixture is probably not quite in the same bracket as Birmingham City or West Bromwich Albion.

However, the areas of greatest support for Villa and Wolves do overlap, and you can be sure that Villa Park - and Molineux later in the season - will throb with the energy created during this game.

In a way, this match becomes the West Midlands’ Cup final. In a league full of characters from every page of the atlas, there will be very few who grasp the importance of these matches to the local supporters more keenly than Smith does.

Catch up with all the key lines from his news conference on this page later.