Transfer news: Spurs' Diaz bid rejected

Porto have rejected Tottenham's offer of £37m plus add-ons for 25-year-old Colombia winger Luis Diaz, who has a £66m release clause. (Evening Standard), external

Spurs are also interested in Bayern Munich's 25-year-old German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is currently on loan at Monaco. (Goal), external

Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham's 25-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

