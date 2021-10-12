Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has been using social media to help local businesses move on from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old has taken a number of local organisations to heart and vowed to return the support they have shown him by showcasing their services on his own social platforms.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, he said: “It’s a campaign called ‘We’re All In’ to promote local businesses. It’s businesses I am using on a regular basis and we thought we could get them out there.

“Posting on Instagram, we did a series of videos going into their shops, speaking to owners – amazing people – and it’s gone down really well.”

Brownhill says discussions with owners of businesses he regularly uses early on in the pandemic laid bare the challenges they each faced and inspired him to take action.

In the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK, footballers were urged to help in the fight against the virus by members of parliament.

“Footballers were always going to do their part,” said Brownhill. “We always have done, whether it’s for the community or the club. At the beginning I thought it was wrong how much pressure was put on footballers.”

You can listen to Brownhill speaking to 5 Live Breakfast from 2:25.30 here.