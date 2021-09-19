West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Sport: "We got a penalty kick and I have one of the best penalty takers in the Premier League and Europe. I think if I hadn't made the decision I'd have been more annoyed with myself.

"I asked him and he said I'm ready, he has a great record, why would we not? We've missed a few recently so I thought I'd take the opportunity to bring Mark on.

"I think are all enjoying the game more because of how the referees are going about their jobs, I thought the referee did a great job today."

On new signings Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic: "Kurt Zouma played very well. Considering we're bringing them in very quickly... Kurt has more Premier League experience. Vlasic, we've had to put in a little bit quicker than we would have done so.

"We didn't deserve defeat. You'd say it was a proper game."

On Jesse Lingard goal: "Football has strange way of bouncing back and today he scored the goal. I hope we do the same next week."