Leicester v Brighton: What the form shows

Leicester have only lost three of their 17 home league games against Brighton (won 11, drawn three), most recently a 4-1 loss in April 2014.

Brighton’s 2-1 victory over Leicester at the Amex earlier this season was their first ever Premier League win against the Foxes. They’re looking to do the league double against them for just the third time, previously doing so in 1980-81 and 2013-14.

Brighton have scored four goals in their two meetings with Leicester in all competitions this season, more than they’d scored against the Foxes in their previous nine meetings combined between 2017 and 2021 (3).