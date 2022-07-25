Is Archer ready for the Premier League?

Miriam from Tamworth asked: Do Villa need to sign a striker? Is Cameron Archer ready for the Premier League?

Simon Stone: Archer has a lot of promise. But that is what he is - a player of promise. At 20, he could not be expected to carry the weight of a Premier League attack. His development is paramount. I have always thought Danny Ings will score goals if he gets a run of games. Yet time and again, he picks up injuries.

Ollie Watkins has ability but flatters to deceive. Leon Bailey is another player I like - he was excellent when he came on in Perth and scored a really good goal. But he is inconsistent and needs to stay fit. With creative players such as Philippe Coutinho and Emi Buendia, Villa need a reliable source of goals. I don't think they have one yet.

