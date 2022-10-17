Juventus and Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 35, has been linked with a move to Tottenham after asking to be sold in the January transfer window. (Football Italia), external

Meanwhile, Spurs want to start talks over a new deal with Harry Kane, but the striker is holding off from doing so, with the future of manager Antonio Conte - whose contract expires at the end of the season - one of the factors he is waiting on. (Football Insider), external

