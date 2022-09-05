Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton beat Leicester at the weekend and his "excellent all-round" performance sees him into Garth Crook's team of the week.

"I haven't seen a Brighton side play like this since the 1980s. Their performance against Leicester, at the foot of the table and in trouble, was very impressive.

"This Brighton team have no stars but they are very effective. The free-kick by the two-goal Mac Allister capped an excellent all-round performance by the Argentine."

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here