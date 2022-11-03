H﻿earts manager Robbie Neilson spoke to BBC Sportsound: "﻿We lost a poor goal right at the start, a free header after four minutes, which rocked us a wee bit. Although they had a lot of possession, they didn't take us apart too much. We lost another poor goal and at this level you can't do that.

"There's a lot of positives but a lot of learning to come from it. That's the key from this season. It's about - can we compete at this level and then come back and win on a Sunday? We've managed to do it a couple of times.

"﻿It's been great. Just to be part of it with the players, staff and fans. We got the goal at the end and the place was rocking. That's what football is about, it's about the connection with the fans. We expected maybe 400. We got 900. That's 900 folk who've travelled from one side of Europe to the other.

"﻿Our job is to make sure we get back here, so we can get another nights out in Europe and trips away. All I can do is thank them for coming here, supporting us and sticking by us."