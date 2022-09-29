Leicester: S﻿am Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

We have a better chance of staying up, but only if Brendan Rodgers goes. The players have clearly downed tools and don't want to play under him any longer.

It's very toxic at the moment being a Leicester fan. We know Rodgers can show us his quality, he's won two trophies and got to a European semi-final mostly with this squad of players but he doesn't look up to it anymore.

As for Forest, they have just signed over 20 players who all have different styles. They've also been very good at dropping points this season. Then again so have we.

At this rate, both East Midlands clubs look like they're going down, so it's a scrap of a match. Our problems though come from management unlike Forest who don't have a squad but a team of individuals.

N﻿ottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

I think the answer lies in which chairman keeps his nerve longer and backs the manager.

Both are under pressure for failing to deliver results this campaign. The Foxes have expectations, they were Premier League champions and in Europe not so long ago; and Forest fans will always expect, especially after the miracle Steve Cooper achieved last season.

My prediction, both teams stay up, but at least one of them will change manager. Whoever loses on Monday will lose their job but Rodgers is more in trouble than Cooper because of expectation at the start of the season.

The Premier League is tough and the league table doesn't lie but I don't think Cooper should get sacked. He needs more time after the overhaul of players in the summer.

Despite the position we are in, I believe we can stay up with the players we have.

