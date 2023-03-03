Tottenham are eyeing a summer move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old England youth international is also interesting Crystal Palace and West Ham. (Sun, external)

They will also face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The 21-year-old Croatia international has a £97m release clause in his contract that comes into effect from 2024. (Times - subscription required, external)

