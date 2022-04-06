Newcastle United are open to selling forward Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer, with Wolves interested in the 25-year-old Frenchman. (90min), external

Reims' 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike is top of the Magpies' attacking targets this summer. (Football Insider), external

Newcastle have set out a seven-player transfer wishlist, which includes Everton's 25-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Mirror), external

But the club are set to miss out on one target as AC Milan have agreed terms with Lille's Netherlands Under-21 centre-back Sven Botman following talks in the past week. (90min), external

