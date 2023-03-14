J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool are not world-beaters because they beat Manchester United 7-0. And they're not terrible because they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth. The reality is, the 2022-23 version of Liverpool is mightily inconsistent, emotionally fragile and impossible to predict.

At Anfield against United, the first goal enabled the Reds to play with confidence and an exuberance. Everyone wanted the ball and, frankly, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez looked like the most fearsome attack in the Premier League.

But Liverpool's problem right now is they are completely affected by moments. Had they scored first at Vitality Stadium when dominating early on, the shackles would've been lifted and they'd quite possible have racked up a hefty win. After all, they won 9-0 against the same opposition earlier in the season...

The defensive lapse, though, that led Bournemouth to score drained the entire team's confidence. All of a sudden, nobody wanted the ball and the link-up play was disjointed. If they'd played for another hour, Liverpool wouldn't have scored.

The 7-0 hinted that Klopp might not need a full rebuild this summer, but those who've watched Liverpool closely were very sure that the famous win was an outlier. A new right-back, centre-back and three central midfielders required.