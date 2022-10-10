D﻿undee United have signed Ukrainian youngster Stanislav Drabych to their academy.

T﻿he 11-year-old from Lviv took up refuge with his family in Scotland in March and was previously an academy player in his homeland.

"We take player care very seriously at Dundee United and have done all we can to help Stas and his family,” United head of player care, education and safeguarding Niall Nicolson told the club website.

"Stas also got the chance, as other academy players do, to be the ballboy at a game and when I told him it was like Christmas Day."