P﻿ep Guardiola says there is little left for him to teach Erling Haaland, but admitted the striker himself can still improve.

T﻿he Manchester City boss was caught on camera being taken aback by the striker's instinctive finishes in the Champions League on Wednesday.

H﻿e said: "It's just the deflection and he was there. Why does the ball go to where he is? This is an incredible instinct. What can I teach him about being here or there?

"He has an incredible sense of strikers that the ball is going to finish. If he goes one second before, the ball won't be there but he has this incredible talent. Deflection? Cross? He is there. That is why I was surprised.

"How can I as a manager teach him? It's impossible but it's instincts and natural. He did it in Norway, Austria, Germany, you don't have to say anything. He just moves like he smells it.

"Thank you so much for choosing us and to Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], Ferran [Soriano], Txiki [Begiristain] and all the people involved to bring him here because we are fortunate to have him here.

"Everyone can improve. I think he is ready for that. I think everyone knows they can do. The only thing to never stop until we die is [the desire] to improve. We have the chance to always improve until we die and he is not an exception."