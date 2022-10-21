This is the first league meeting between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since a 2-2 draw in April 1999, though Liverpool won an FA Cup tie between the two at the City Ground last season.

The City Ground is the only ground Liverpool have played at more than once in the Premier League and never won.

Forest are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, drawing three and losing six times since beating West Ham 1-0 in August.