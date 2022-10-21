N﻿ottingham Forest v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool head-to-head stats over 10 Premier League games. Wins: Forest 2, Liverpool 4. Goals: Forest 11, Liverpool 18. Clean sheets: Forest 3, Liverpool 2Getty Images

  • This is the first league meeting between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since a 2-2 draw in April 1999, though Liverpool won an FA Cup tie between the two at the City Ground last season.

  • The City Ground is the only ground Liverpool have played at more than once in the Premier League and never won.

  • Forest are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, drawing three and losing six times since beating West Ham 1-0 in August.

  • Liverpool have failed to win any of their four Premier League away games so far this season.