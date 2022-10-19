E﻿mma Jones, BBC Radio London

If you really are the supporter of a club, then you should support your players, particularly during their tougher times.

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal had to delete a social media post following their recent 1-1 draw at Southampton after receiving abuse from some supporters.

But many more fans were quick to leap to the defender’s defence. Pointing out just how important he has been – both on and off the pitch - for the Hammers in their progression from a team being threatened with relegation to one that is playing in Europe.

And former West Ham striker Carlton Cole tweeted: “Criticism is part and parcel of our game. As players we use it as fuel to do better next time whether we are in form or not. Vlad is an honest and hardworking pro that loves to play for West Ham. Not once have I seen him not try his best. Abuse over social media is a coward's sport."

Having an opinion is part of being a football fan. Personally attacking one of your own players, isn’t.

You can hear full commentary of Liverpool versus West Ham on BBC Radio London Digital from 19:30 BST on Wednesday.