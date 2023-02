Fulham head coach Marco Silva has said "it will be difficult" for top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to overcome a hamstring issue in time to face Wolves.

Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano definitely remain unavailable.

Midfielder Mario Lemina returns from suspension for Wolves.

Boubacar Traore is not quite ready to play after a groin injury, while Hwang Hee-chan is at least a week away from being fit.

