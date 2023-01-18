Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas is available for Livingston after completing his protracted move from Finnish side FC Haka. Striker Joel Nouble continues his rehab from a knee injury, while Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has Tony Watt available after he missed Saturday's draw with Hibernian with a niggle but Dylan Levitt remains a fitness doubt.

Did you know? Livingston have won each of their past three league meetings with Dundee United, who have lost four of their past five top-flight league visits to the Tony Macaroni Arena.