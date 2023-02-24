Eddie Howe is using Newcastle fans as motivation to try to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

While it would undoubtedly be a career highlight for the Magpies boss, he said he wants to deliver a trophy for the club's loyal supporters.

"It would mean the world to me to do that," he said.

"But it would be not necessarily for me, it would be more - genuinely - for the supporters, for everyone connected with the club to embrace that moment if we were able to do it.

"They've had a long wait for that moment and I know just from my very limited dealings with people around the city, with people that I see, the love they have for the football club. I'd love to return that love with a trophy."

Howe insisted his players are not feeling the pressure before Sunday's game.

He said: "I don't feel they are burdened by it. they feel it as a potential motivation for them. We made them aware before the start of this competition that there has been a long wait for a trophy and I think especially in the early rounds we tried to put pressure on the team.

"The early rounds can be difficult. We found that at Tranmere. We needed every ounce of motivation or talent or whatever word you want to use to get through that tough round.

"In the latter stages you almost want to do the reverse and take the pressure off and treat it as a normal game. I think that’s probably where we are right now."