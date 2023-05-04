There are "substantial changes" needed at Leeds this summer even if they avoid relegation, according to The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay.

He said even if Sam Allardyce manages to secure Premier League survival, the club must change their approach as a whole.

Hay told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The thing about Gracia was not that he didn’t have ability as a coach or he didn’t have attributes that were good for a team, but clearly it was going badly wrong.

"The one thing Gracia isn’t is a full-blown motivator and I think Leeds realised that they looked like a team that was going down and they needed somebody that was going to drag anything out of the four games they have left.

"Allardyce will be the fourth coach who has taken charge of a Leeds game since the first week in February. This was never the plan, this was never the intention but they have found that short-term reality has caught up with them.

"Even if Allardyce does do the trick, there are going to have to be substantial changes in the summer."

