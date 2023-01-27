Manchester City buy the league? Maybe. Maybe not.

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Some interesting figures have been published over the last 24 hours. A blogger from Switzerland, specifically interested in the business of football, has looked at the wage spending of some of the biggest clubs in Europe., external

City have been bashed, for as long as they've had the investment from the City Football Group, that they are buying the league.

Nobody would argue that they have spent big, buying some good players to help them win titles. Even Pep Guardiola admits that he'd be nowhere without good players. Recently though, they've had the record revenues to back it up.

But they're not the only ones spending big, the difference is others aren't winning titles.

In looking at wage spending in the 2021-22 campaign PSG top the list on £615m, way ahead of anyone else. Barcelona are third on the list on £395m. Yes, this season they sit top of La Liga, but they've fallen short in the Champions League.

Manchester United (£385m) and Liverpool (£368m) are in there too - draw your own conclusions as to if that's money well spent.

City, for all the headlines, are sixth on £353m.