Pascal Gross has spoken of his pride for Brighton after securing their spot in next season's Europa League.

Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City confirmed Albion can't be caught in sixth place in the Premier League.

German midfielder Gross, who was the club’s first signing when they were promoted to the Premier League back in 2017, told the club website they can't wait to play in Europe.

He said: "I’m so proud of the boys, what an achievement for us. We can't wait for the Europa League. What a season ahead."

Julio Enciso's brilliant strike cancelled out Phil Foden's opener at the Amex and Gross believes Brighton fans are yet to see the best of the Paraguayan.

"What I like more, he's getting better and better," he said.

"It's not easy coming from far away abroad with no English.

"But he's improving speaking English, he's improving adapting to the group, a good guy and I think there's much more to come."