Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said, “I thought we did more than enough in the first half, I thought we were the dominant team when it was 11 v 11."

“I felt we got stuck down one side in every attack we made in the second half and that’s disappointing.

“Without trying to be too happy in a situation where I felt we should have got three points and a clean sheet, I just have to kind of focus on the run we’ve been on which has been amazing.

“We were a long way behind Livingston when I took over 13 games ago and we’re still sitting a point ahead of them and still got a chance to get that seventh spot which is an amazing achievement in itself.

“I think in my time and we’ve had a look at this, Rangers are on about 28 points in the 13 games and we sit on 27 points so that maybe speaks for itself.”