Guardiola on Gerrard, Haaland and togetherness
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's big Premier League game against Arsenal.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Guardiola opened his press conference, before any questions were taken, with an apology to Steven Gerrard. Last week, while defending his club, Guardiola mentioned Gerrard's slip in the 2013-14 title race - which City ultimately won.
He said: "I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments. He knows how much I admire him. I am ashamed of myself as he doesn't deserve it. I've apologised and I'd like to do it publicly."
Guardiola acknowledged the importance of Wednesday's game in terms of the title race: "We want to arrive in the last eight games of the Premier League being there. Tomorrow could help us. We cannot deny it's so important to prove ourselves."
He described Arsenal as the "best team in the Premier League", adding: "We felt it, how sharp they are, trying to read the game, it’ll be a big battle. You have to be ready."
On his squad's togetherness: "They are incredible human beings and footballers. Everyone makes mistakes, everyone has their own personality."
Erling Haaland's fitness will be assessed in training on Tuesday.