Graham Potter should be considered as one of the best coaches in the world at the moment, according to Women's Super League midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

The Everton player told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Perhaps people were wondering how Brighton can replace the three players they lost [Bissouma, Cucurella and Maupay].

"But Graham Potter is getting a lot of praise for his ability to adapt players in positions and work with what he’s got. I look at the way he is progressing the Brighton squad as a little bit like toothpaste - you know, when you haven’t got much toothpaste left in the tube and you find different ways to get it out? He just seems to have this never-ending tube and be able to get the best out of the players.

"The way he has adapted players tactically in that team is genius. He is building up this reputation of being one of the best coaches in the world at the moment."

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "When you look at their line-up, it’s an attacking line-up.

"They are superbly coached, they understand their roles and responsibilities within the framework and Graham Potter makes players better. That’s the key to everything.

"From what I saw in previous seasons, Mac Allister was OK - but he’s gone up a level. Players have confidence in the system and the way they are set up. That is a testament to the manager."

