European results will improve with experience - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes experience and exposure to the Champions League will help them improve their European results.

Their profligacy in Europe has been contrasted with Celtic’s clinical start to their domestic campaign.

“The more we expose ourselves to it, the more we put ourselves in those positions, we will get the rewards.

“It’s not easy, you are playing against world-class players and world-class teams.

“But we are edging our way to be that kind of team and then the next layer is to turn the opportunities into goals, and then you turn that into victories at that level on a consistent basis.”