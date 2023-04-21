🎧 Analysing the relegation run-ins to see what Forest need

A new episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast is available on BBC Sounds.

In this week's show, hosts David Jackson and Colin Fray analyse the run-ins for all the teams in the relegation battle as they try to work out what Nottingham Forest might need to get in their remaining games to avoid the drop.

Plus, hear from the Forest boss Steve Cooper as the Reds travel to Anfield this weekend hoping for another famous victory over Liverpool.

