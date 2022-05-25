BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay has picked five player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Kevin de Bruyne: After starting the season with an injury, then contracting Covid, since December the Belgian has grown into his element. This season's KDB is possibly the best version we've seen of the player. His goal and assist ratio in the Premier League run-in has been fantastic, and crucial to Manchester City’s title charge.

Rodri: His breakthrough season. It may seem odd to say that of a man who’s been at Manchester City for three years now, but this is the first one where he’s really stepped out and made the central midfield role his own. He’s one of the first names on the teamsheet as the metronome in midfield. And he’s contributed to a few goals too - including quite an important one in the astonishing turnaround against Aston Villa on the final day!

Aymeric Laporte: Last season it was the Stones-Dias partnership that dominated at the back for Manchester City. In 2020-21, defensive plans haven’t always been as solid, but Laporte has played the most minutes of any of the centre-backs. He’s been reliable both in presence and actions throughout the season.

Bernardo Silva: A real mainstay in midfield, Bernardo has done what he does best this season - picking up the ball and looking forward, getting into pockets of space on the left, right and down the middle. He’s even played the false nine many times and in November/December was City’s key man for scoring goals.

Joao Cancelo: Nominated as one of the players of the season in the Premier League, Cancelo has reinvented what a defender should do. He carries the ball, is instrumental in build-up play and loves a good chance on goal too. He’s got seven assists and some of them have been absolutely outstanding in quality.

Who gets your vote? Choose here