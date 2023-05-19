Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I've got my past three predictions right about Tottenham but I still really don't know what to expect from them.

Do Spurs really want to be in the Europa Conference League next season? That's what they will get if they finish seventh, and it can't be much of an incentive.

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason has indicated he wants the job permanently but he hasn't done anything since taking charge which makes you think 'blimey, he can take them to the next level'. That might sound harsh, but that's the way it seems to me.

Brentford will be without England striker Ivan Toney following his ban. Toney scored when they drew 2-2 with Spurs earlier in the season but I can still see the Bees getting something from this game without him.

Anna's prediction: 0-1

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

